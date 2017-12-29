How to watch Villanova vs. Butler: TV, streaming online, prediction, line, pick

No. 1 Villanova travels to Indianapolis to take on Butler in Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday, where the Wildcats will put their unblemished 13-0 record on the line. Thus far this season, Jay Wright's team has been tremendous behind the play of All-American candidate Jalen Brunson, and they enter this one coming off an impressive road win over DePaul in the Big East opener.

Villanova's got the look of a title contender, but don't count out the streaking Bulldogs who enter this one with a good deal of momentum. Winners of three-straight, headlined by a double overtime win over Georgetown to kick off league play, the Bulldogs are rounding into shape at just the right time. With Kelan Martin and Kamar Baldwin firing on all cylinders, they've got more than a punchers chance as a home underdog to spoil the visiting Wildcats' perfect record.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 4 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 4 p.m. ET Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana



: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



