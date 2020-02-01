How to watch Villanova vs. Creighton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Creighton @ Villanova

Current Records: Creighton 16-5; Villanova 17-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #8 Villanova Wildcats are heading back home. Villanova and the Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET today at Wells Fargo Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Wildcats skips in on seven wins and Creighton on three.

Villanova made easy work of the St. John's Red Storm on Tuesday and carried off a 79-59 win. Guard Collin Gillespie and forward Saddiq Bey were among the main playmakers for Villanova as the former dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 boards in addition to six dimes and the latter shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, Creighton didn't have too much trouble with the Xavier Musketeers at home on Sunday as they won 77-66. The over/under? 143. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Creighton's guard Ty-Shon Alexander did his thing and had 24 points.

Villanova is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Villanova up to 17-3 and Creighton to 16-5. Villanova is 13-3 after wins this season, the Bluejays 11-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bluejays, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Villanova have won nine out of their last ten games against Creighton.