How to watch Villanova vs. Creighton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Villanova vs. Creighton basketball game
Who's Playing
Creighton @ Villanova
Current Records: Creighton 16-5; Villanova 17-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #8 Villanova Wildcats are heading back home. Villanova and the Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET today at Wells Fargo Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Wildcats skips in on seven wins and Creighton on three.
Villanova made easy work of the St. John's Red Storm on Tuesday and carried off a 79-59 win. Guard Collin Gillespie and forward Saddiq Bey were among the main playmakers for Villanova as the former dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 boards in addition to six dimes and the latter shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five boards.
Meanwhile, Creighton didn't have too much trouble with the Xavier Musketeers at home on Sunday as they won 77-66. The over/under? 143. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Creighton's guard Ty-Shon Alexander did his thing and had 24 points.
Villanova is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought Villanova up to 17-3 and Creighton to 16-5. Villanova is 13-3 after wins this season, the Bluejays 11-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bluejays, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won nine out of their last ten games against Creighton.
- Jan 07, 2020 - Villanova 64 vs. Creighton 59
- Feb 06, 2019 - Villanova 66 vs. Creighton 59
- Jan 13, 2019 - Villanova 90 vs. Creighton 78
- Feb 24, 2018 - Creighton 89 vs. Villanova 83
- Feb 01, 2018 - Villanova 98 vs. Creighton 78
- Mar 11, 2017 - Villanova 74 vs. Creighton 60
- Feb 25, 2017 - Villanova 79 vs. Creighton 63
- Dec 31, 2016 - Villanova 80 vs. Creighton 70
- Feb 03, 2016 - Villanova 83 vs. Creighton 58
- Jan 02, 2016 - Villanova 85 vs. Creighton 71
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game...
-
Villanova vs Creighton odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Creighton game 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Ohio State vs. Indiana game 10,000...
-
Xavier vs. Seton Hall odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Xavier vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Expert picks for Saturday's big games
Saturday's loaded slate features Wildcats and Tigers in an SEC showdown and Duke vs. Syracuse
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home