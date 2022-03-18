Who's Playing

Delaware @ Villanova

Regular Season Records: Delaware 22-12; Villanova 25-7

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the #6 Villanova Wildcats are set to clash at 2:45 p.m. ET March 18 at PPG Paints Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Delaware earned some more postseason success in their matchup last Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 59-55 win over the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. The Fightin' Blue Hens can attribute much of their success to forward Andrew Carr, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, Villanova didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Creighton Bluejays this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 54-48 victory. It was another big night for Villanova's guard Collin Gillespie, who had 17 points and five assists along with seven boards.

Delaware came up short against Villanova when the teams previously met two seasons ago, falling 78-70. Can Delaware avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won both of the games they've played against Delaware in the last eight years.