Who's Playing

Delaware State @ No. 16 Villanova

Current Records: Delaware State 1-1; Villanova 1-1

What to Know

The #16 Villanova Wildcats will look to defend their home court on Monday against the Delaware State Hornets at 6:30 p.m. ET.

It was close but no cigar for the Wildcats as they fell 68-64 to the Temple Owls on Friday. Guard Caleb Daniels (19 points) and forward Eric Dixon (18 points) were the top scorers for Villanova.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Delaware State at home against the Immaculata Mighty Macs on Thursday as the team secured a 104-67 win.

Delaware State's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Villanova's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Delaware State can repeat their recent success or if Villanova bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.