How to watch Villanova vs. Delaware: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Villanova vs. Delaware basketball game
Who's Playing
Delaware @ No. 20 Villanova
Current Records: Delaware 9-1; Villanova 7-2
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the #20 Villanova Wildcats will meet up at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Delaware now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Fightin' Blue Hens came up short against the George Washington Colonials on Saturday, falling 66-56. G Ryan Allen wasn't much of a difference maker for the Fightin' Blue Hens; he played for 37 minutes but picked up just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, Villanova had enough points to win and then some against the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Saturday, taking their matchup 78-66. Villanova got double-digit scores from four players: F Saddiq Bey (22), G Collin Gillespie (20), G Justin Moore (14), and F Jermaine Samuels (12).
Villanova's victory lifted them to 7-2 while Delaware's defeat dropped them down to 9-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Villanova enters the contest with 48.60% field goal percentage, good for 19th best in college basketball. Delaware is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.10%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 14-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 22, 2015 - Villanova 78 vs. Delaware 48
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Arizona vs. Gonzaga odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Arizona's vs. Gonzaga game 10,000...
-
UCLA vs. Notre Dame odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UCLA vs. Notre Dame game 10,000 times.
-
Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech game 10,000...
-
Tennessee vs. Memphis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Memphis game 10,000...
-
Georgetown vs. Syracuse odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Syracuse vs. Georgetown game 10,000...
-
K-State vs. Miss. State odds, CBB picks
SportsLine's advanced model simulated Saturday's Kansas State vs. Mississippi State game 10,000...
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans