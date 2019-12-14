How to watch Villanova vs. Delaware: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Delaware @ No. 20 Villanova

Current Records: Delaware 9-1; Villanova 7-2

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the #20 Villanova Wildcats will meet up at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Delaware now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Fightin' Blue Hens came up short against the George Washington Colonials on Saturday, falling 66-56. G Ryan Allen wasn't much of a difference maker for the Fightin' Blue Hens; he played for 37 minutes but picked up just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Villanova had enough points to win and then some against the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Saturday, taking their matchup 78-66. Villanova got double-digit scores from four players: F Saddiq Bey (22), G Collin Gillespie (20), G Justin Moore (14), and F Jermaine Samuels (12).

Villanova's victory lifted them to 7-2 while Delaware's defeat dropped them down to 9-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Villanova enters the contest with 48.60% field goal percentage, good for 19th best in college basketball. Delaware is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.10%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 14-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Villanova won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.