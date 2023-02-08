Who's Playing

DePaul @ Villanova

Current Records: DePaul 9-15; Villanova 10-13

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Villanova Wildcats are heading back home. The Wildcats and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Villanova was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 66-61 to the Creighton Bluejays. Villanova's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Eric Dixon, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, DePaul was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 69-64 to the Seton Hall Pirates. Guard Umoja Gibson (21 points) was the top scorer for DePaul.

Villanova is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-13 against the spread when favored.

Villanova is now 10-13 while the Blue Demons sit at 9-15. The Wildcats are 4-8 after losses this season, DePaul 5-9.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 10-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Villanova have won 12 out of their last 13 games against DePaul.