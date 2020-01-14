How to watch Villanova vs. DePaul: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

DePaul @ Villanova

Current Records: DePaul 12-4; Villanova 12-3

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Finneran Pavilion at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

DePaul came up short against the St. John's Red Storm on Saturday, falling 74-67. F Jaylen Butz put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points along with nine rebounds. Butz had trouble finding his footing against the Providence Friars two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the #14 Villanova Wildcats didn't have too much trouble with the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday as they won 80-66. F Saddiq Bey took over for Villanova, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 41% of their total).

The Blue Demons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take DePaul against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

DePaul is now 12-4 while Villanova sits at 12-3. The Wildcats are 8-3 after wins this season, and the Blue Demons are 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 10-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

Villanova have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last six years.