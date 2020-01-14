How to watch Villanova vs. DePaul: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Villanova vs. DePaul basketball game
Who's Playing
DePaul @ Villanova
Current Records: DePaul 12-4; Villanova 12-3
What to Know
The DePaul Blue Demons will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Finneran Pavilion at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.
DePaul came up short against the St. John's Red Storm on Saturday, falling 74-67. F Jaylen Butz put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points along with nine rebounds. Butz had trouble finding his footing against the Providence Friars two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, the #14 Villanova Wildcats didn't have too much trouble with the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday as they won 80-66. F Saddiq Bey took over for Villanova, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 41% of their total).
The Blue Demons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take DePaul against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
DePaul is now 12-4 while Villanova sits at 12-3. The Wildcats are 8-3 after wins this season, and the Blue Demons are 1-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 10-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 139
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last six years.
- Jan 30, 2019 - Villanova 86 vs. DePaul 74
- Jan 02, 2019 - Villanova 73 vs. DePaul 68
- Feb 21, 2018 - Villanova 93 vs. DePaul 62
- Dec 27, 2017 - Villanova 103 vs. DePaul 85
- Feb 13, 2017 - Villanova 75 vs. DePaul 62
- Dec 28, 2016 - Villanova 68 vs. DePaul 65
- Mar 01, 2016 - Villanova 83 vs. DePaul 62
- Feb 09, 2016 - Villanova 86 vs. DePaul 59
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke on road vs. Clemson
The Blue Devils have won nine straight road games heading into their game at Clemson
-
Duke vs. Clemson odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Duke vs. Clemson game 10,000 times.
-
Ohio State vs Nebraska odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Ohio State vs. Nebraska game 10,000...
-
Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kansas vs. Oklahoma game 10,000 times.
-
Why did AP voter rank St. Mary's?
The Gaels' body of work got worse last week but didn't prevent Saint Mary's from getting AP...
-
Coaches Poll: Kansas falls to No. 7
Gonzaga holds on to the top spot and Baylor moves up to No. 2 after beating the Jayhawks
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday