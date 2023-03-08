Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Villanova

Regular Season Records: Georgetown 7-24; Villanova 16-15

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas are 2-16 against the Villanova Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Georgetown and Villanova are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 8 at Madison Square Garden in the first round of the Big East Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Hoyas took a serious blow against the Creighton Bluejays last Wednesday, falling 99-59. One thing holding Georgetown back was the mediocre play of guard Brandon Murray, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Villanova ended up a good deal behind the Connecticut Huskies when they played this past Saturday, losing 71-59. The top scorer for Villanova was guard Justin Moore (17 points).

Two stats to keep an eye on: The Hoyas are stumbling into the matchup with the 52nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Georgetown, the Wildcats enter the contest with only 10.3 turnovers per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won 16 out of their last 18 games against Georgetown.