Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Villanova
Regular Season Records: Georgetown 7-24; Villanova 16-15
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas are 2-16 against the Villanova Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Georgetown and Villanova are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 8 at Madison Square Garden in the first round of the Big East Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Hoyas took a serious blow against the Creighton Bluejays last Wednesday, falling 99-59. One thing holding Georgetown back was the mediocre play of guard Brandon Murray, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, Villanova ended up a good deal behind the Connecticut Huskies when they played this past Saturday, losing 71-59. The top scorer for Villanova was guard Justin Moore (17 points).
Two stats to keep an eye on: The Hoyas are stumbling into the matchup with the 52nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Georgetown, the Wildcats enter the contest with only 10.3 turnovers per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Series History
Villanova have won 16 out of their last 18 games against Georgetown.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Villanova 77 vs. Georgetown 73
- Jan 04, 2023 - Villanova 73 vs. Georgetown 57
- Feb 19, 2022 - Villanova 74 vs. Georgetown 66
- Jan 22, 2022 - Villanova 85 vs. Georgetown 74
- Mar 11, 2021 - Georgetown 72 vs. Villanova 71
- Feb 07, 2021 - Villanova 84 vs. Georgetown 74
- Dec 11, 2020 - Villanova 76 vs. Georgetown 63
- Mar 07, 2020 - Villanova 70 vs. Georgetown 69
- Jan 11, 2020 - Villanova 80 vs. Georgetown 66
- Feb 20, 2019 - Georgetown 85 vs. Villanova 73
- Feb 03, 2019 - Villanova 77 vs. Georgetown 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Villanova 97 vs. Georgetown 73
- Jan 17, 2018 - Villanova 88 vs. Georgetown 56
- Mar 04, 2017 - Villanova 81 vs. Georgetown 55
- Feb 07, 2017 - Villanova 75 vs. Georgetown 64
- Mar 10, 2016 - Villanova 81 vs. Georgetown 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Villanova 84 vs. Georgetown 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Villanova 55 vs. Georgetown 50