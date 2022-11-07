Who's Playing
La Salle @ No. 16 Villanova
What to Know
The #16 Villanova Wildcats are 6-0 against the La Salle Explorers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. They will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Finneran Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Wildcats went 30-8 last year and got to the Final Four before losing to the Kansas Jayhawks 81-65. Meanwhile, La Salle struggled last season, ending up 11-19.
Villanova has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 15-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Villanova have won all of the games they've played against La Salle in the last eight years.
- Nov 28, 2021 - Villanova 72 vs. La Salle 46
- Dec 01, 2019 - Villanova 83 vs. La Salle 72
- Dec 01, 2018 - Villanova 85 vs. La Salle 78
- Dec 10, 2017 - Villanova 77 vs. La Salle 68
- Dec 06, 2016 - Villanova 89 vs. La Salle 79
- Dec 13, 2015 - Villanova 76 vs. La Salle 47