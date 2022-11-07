Who's Playing

La Salle @ No. 16 Villanova

What to Know

The #16 Villanova Wildcats are 6-0 against the La Salle Explorers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. They will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Finneran Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Wildcats went 30-8 last year and got to the Final Four before losing to the Kansas Jayhawks 81-65. Meanwhile, La Salle struggled last season, ending up 11-19.

Villanova has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 15-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Villanova have won all of the games they've played against La Salle in the last eight years.