Who's Playing

La Salle @ No. 16 Villanova

What to Know

The #16 Villanova Wildcats are 6-0 against the La Salle Explorers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. They will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Finneran Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. Villanova was 30-8 last season and made it as far as the Final Four before being knocked out by the Kansas Jayhawks 81-65. Meanwhile, La Salle struggled last year, ending up 11-19.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won all of the games they've played against La Salle in the last eight years.