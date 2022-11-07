Who's Playing
La Salle @ No. 16 Villanova
What to Know
The #16 Villanova Wildcats are 6-0 against the La Salle Explorers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. They will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Finneran Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. Villanova was 30-8 last season and made it as far as the Final Four before being knocked out by the Kansas Jayhawks 81-65. Meanwhile, La Salle struggled last year, ending up 11-19.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won all of the games they've played against La Salle in the last eight years.
- Nov 28, 2021 - Villanova 72 vs. La Salle 46
- Dec 01, 2019 - Villanova 83 vs. La Salle 72
- Dec 01, 2018 - Villanova 85 vs. La Salle 78
- Dec 10, 2017 - Villanova 77 vs. La Salle 68
- Dec 06, 2016 - Villanova 89 vs. La Salle 79
- Dec 13, 2015 - Villanova 76 vs. La Salle 47