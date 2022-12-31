Who's Playing
Marquette @ Villanova
Current Records: Marquette 10-4; Villanova 7-6
What to Know
The Villanova Wildcats and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Finneran Pavilion. Marquette will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Villanova came up short against the Connecticut Huskies on Wednesday, falling 74-66. Despite the loss, Villanova got a solid performance out of guard Caleb Daniels, who had 23 points.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Marquette in an 83-69 win over the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday. It was another big night for Marquette's forward Oso Ighodaro, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten boards along with three blocks.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wildcats are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.
Villanova came up short against the Golden Eagles when the two teams previously met in February, falling 83-73. Maybe Villanova will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Villanova have won ten out of their last 15 games against Marquette.
