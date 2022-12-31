Who's Playing

Marquette 10-4; Villanova 7-6

The Villanova Wildcats and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Finneran Pavilion. Marquette will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Villanova came up short against the Connecticut Huskies on Wednesday, falling 74-66. Despite the loss, Villanova got a solid performance out of guard Caleb Daniels, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Marquette in an 83-69 win over the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday. It was another big night for Marquette's forward Oso Ighodaro, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten boards along with three blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wildcats are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.

Villanova came up short against the Golden Eagles when the two teams previously met in February, falling 83-73. Maybe Villanova will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Fox Sports 1

$80.00

The Wildcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Villanova have won ten out of their last 15 games against Marquette.