How to watch Villanova vs. Ohio: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Villanova (home) vs. Ohio (away)

Current Records: Villanova 1-0; Ohio 2-0

Last Season Records: Villanova 25-9; Ohio 14-17

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Ohio Bobcats at noon ET. Villanova was 25-9 last season and is coming off of a 76-51 loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.