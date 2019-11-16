How to watch Villanova vs. Ohio: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Villanova vs. Ohio basketball game
Who's Playing
Villanova (home) vs. Ohio (away)
Current Records: Villanova 1-0; Ohio 2-0
Last Season Records: Villanova 25-9; Ohio 14-17
What to Know
The Villanova Wildcats will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Ohio Bobcats at noon ET. Villanova was 25-9 last season and is coming off of a 76-51 loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
