How to watch Villanova vs. Ohio: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Villanova (home) vs. Ohio (away)

Current Records: Villanova 1-1; Ohio 3-0

Last Season Records: Villanova 25-9; Ohio 14-17

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Villanova Wildcats at noon ET at Finneran Pavilion. Ohio is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

Ohio was able to grind out a solid win over the Iona Gaels on Wednesday, winning 81-72.

Meanwhile, Villanova has to be hurting after a devastating 76-51 loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes. F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl wasn't much of a difference maker for Villanova; he played for 37 minutes but picked up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Bobcats are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Ohio's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Villanova's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Ohio can repeat their recent success or if Villanova bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 19-point favorite against the Bobcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 131

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.