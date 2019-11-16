How to watch Villanova vs. Ohio: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Villanova vs. Ohio basketball game
Who's Playing
Villanova (home) vs. Ohio (away)
Current Records: Villanova 1-1; Ohio 3-0
Last Season Records: Villanova 25-9; Ohio 14-17
What to Know
The Ohio Bobcats are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Villanova Wildcats at noon ET at Finneran Pavilion. Ohio is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
Ohio was able to grind out a solid win over the Iona Gaels on Wednesday, winning 81-72.
Meanwhile, Villanova has to be hurting after a devastating 76-51 loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes. F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl wasn't much of a difference maker for Villanova; he played for 37 minutes but picked up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.
The Bobcats are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Ohio's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Villanova's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Ohio can repeat their recent success or if Villanova bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 19-point favorite against the Bobcats.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as an 18.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 131
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Tennessee faces Washington
The Vols will have to try and stop the Huskies' 5-star freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah...
-
Monmouth player gets late dunk in on KU
This is not how you typically see late-game scenarios play out at any level of basketball
-
Podcast: Powell makes quick comeback
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also update the James Wiseman situation at Memphis
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans hold on to No. 2
The Spartans rallied late to win despite Seton Hall's Myles Powell getting 37 points
-
Howard vs. Robert Morris odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Howard vs. Robert Morris game 10,000...
-
Michigan St. wins thriller at Seton Hall
Myles Powell's status heading into this game was uncertain -- and then he put up a bonkers...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...