Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Villanova

Current Records: Pennsylvania 5-6; Villanova 3-5

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats are 5-1 against the Pennsylvania Quakers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Villanova will stay at home another game and welcome UPenn at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Finneran Pavilion. The Wildcats are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Villanova sidestepped the Oklahoma Sooners for a 70-66 victory. Villanova's guard Caleb Daniels did his thing and had 22 points.

UPenn lost a heartbreaker to the La Salle Explorers when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. The Quakers fell in an 84-81 heartbreaker. Forward Nick Spinoso wasn't much of a difference maker for UPenn; Spinoso played for 33 minutes with and seven turnovers.

The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Villanova's win brought them up to 3-5 while UPenn's defeat pulled them down to 5-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Villanova comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.3. Less enviably, the Quakers are 360th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against UPenn.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Quakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Villanova have won five out of their last six games against Pennsylvania.