How to watch Villanova vs. Pennsylvania: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Villanova vs. Pennsylvania basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 23 Villanova (home) vs. Pennsylvania (away)
Current Records: Villanova 5-2; Pennsylvania 5-3
What to Know
The Pennsylvania Quakers will take on the #23 Villanova Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion. UPenn will be hoping to build upon the 78-75 win they picked up against Villanova the last time they played in last December.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, the Quakers took down the Long Beach State Beach 95-79 on Sunday. The Quakers got double-digit scores from four players: G Jordan Dingle (21), F Max Martz (17), G Devon Goodman (16), and F AJ Brodeur (11).
Meanwhile, Villanova also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (35) and won 83-72 over the La Salle Explorers. Villanova's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Justin Moore, who had 25 points in addition to five steals, and F Saddiq Bey, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten boards along with three blocks.
UPenn is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped UPenn to 5-3 and Villanova to 5-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Quakers rank 27th in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 77.3 on average. But the Wildcats enter the game with 81.1 points per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 12-point favorite against the Quakers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
Series History
Villanova have won three out of their last four games against Pennsylvania.
- Dec 11, 2018 - Pennsylvania 78 vs. Villanova 75
- Nov 29, 2017 - Villanova 90 vs. Pennsylvania 62
- Nov 29, 2016 - Villanova 82 vs. Pennsylvania 57
- Dec 28, 2015 - Villanova 77 vs. Pennsylvania 57
