Who's Playing

Providence @ Villanova

Current Records: Providence 16-5; Villanova 10-10

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats are 13-4 against the #23 Providence Friars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Villanova and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Wells Fargo Center. Villanova won both of their matches against Providence last season (89-84 and 76-74) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Villanova was able to grind out a solid victory over the St. John's Red Storm last week, winning 57-49. The top scorers for Villanova were guard Caleb Daniels (16 points) and forward Brandon Slater (14 points).

Meanwhile, Providence made easy work of the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday and carried off a 79-58 win. The Friars got double-digit scores from four players: guard Bryce Hopkins (16), forward Clifton Moore (12), guard Corey Floyd Jr. (12), and guard Devin Carter (10).

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 10-10 and Providence to 16-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Villanova and Providence clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Providence.