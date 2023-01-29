Who's Playing
Providence @ Villanova
Current Records: Providence 16-5; Villanova 10-10
What to Know
The Villanova Wildcats are 13-4 against the #23 Providence Friars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Villanova and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats won both of their matches against Providence last season (89-84 and 76-74) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Villanova picked up a 57-49 victory over the St. John's Red Storm two weeks ago. Guard Caleb Daniels (16 points) and forward Brandon Slater (14 points) were the top scorers for Villanova.
Meanwhile, Providence took their game against the Butler Bulldogs this past Wednesday by a conclusive 79-58 score. Four players on the Friars scored in the double digits: guard Bryce Hopkins (16), forward Clifton Moore (12), guard Corey Floyd Jr. (12), and guard Devin Carter (10).
Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 10-10 and Providence to 16-5. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Friars are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Villanova have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Providence.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Villanova 76 vs. Providence 74
- Feb 15, 2022 - Villanova 89 vs. Providence 84
- Mar 06, 2021 - Providence 54 vs. Villanova 52
- Jan 23, 2021 - Villanova 71 vs. Providence 56
- Feb 29, 2020 - Providence 58 vs. Villanova 54
- Jan 25, 2020 - Villanova 64 vs. Providence 60
- Mar 14, 2019 - Villanova 73 vs. Providence 62
- Feb 13, 2019 - Villanova 85 vs. Providence 67
- Jan 05, 2019 - Villanova 65 vs. Providence 59
- Mar 10, 2018 - Villanova 76 vs. Providence 66
- Feb 14, 2018 - Providence 76 vs. Villanova 71
- Jan 23, 2018 - Villanova 89 vs. Providence 69
- Feb 01, 2017 - Villanova 66 vs. Providence 57
- Jan 21, 2017 - Villanova 78 vs. Providence 68
- Mar 11, 2016 - Villanova 76 vs. Providence 68
- Feb 06, 2016 - Villanova 72 vs. Providence 60
- Jan 24, 2016 - Providence 82 vs. Villanova 76