Who's Playing

Providence @ Villanova

Current Records: Providence 16-5; Villanova 10-10

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats are 13-4 against the #23 Providence Friars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Villanova and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats won both of their matches against Providence last season (89-84 and 76-74) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Villanova picked up a 57-49 victory over the St. John's Red Storm two weeks ago. Guard Caleb Daniels (16 points) and forward Brandon Slater (14 points) were the top scorers for Villanova.

Meanwhile, Providence took their game against the Butler Bulldogs this past Wednesday by a conclusive 79-58 score. Four players on the Friars scored in the double digits: guard Bryce Hopkins (16), forward Clifton Moore (12), guard Corey Floyd Jr. (12), and guard Devin Carter (10).

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 10-10 and Providence to 16-5. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Friars are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Villanova have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Providence.