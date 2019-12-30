How to watch Villanova vs. Xavier: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Villanova vs. Xavier basketball game
Who's Playing
Xavier @ No. 10 Villanova
Current Records: Xavier 11-2; Villanova 9-2
What to Know
The #10 Villanova Wildcats are 7-2 against the Xavier Musketeers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Villanova's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Xavier at 6:30 p.m. ET at Finneran Pavilion. The Wildcats are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
The Wildcats escaped with a win against the Kansas Jayhawks by the margin of a single free throw, 56-55. F Jermaine Samuels (15 points) was the top scorer for the Wildcats.
Meanwhile, Xavier was able to grind out a solid win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday, winning 67-59. The Musketeers can attribute much of their success to F Tyrique Jones, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jones has had at least 11 rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 9-2 and the Musketeers to 11-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won seven out of their last nine games against Xavier.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Villanova 71 vs. Xavier 67
- Feb 24, 2019 - Xavier 66 vs. Villanova 54
- Jan 18, 2019 - Villanova 85 vs. Xavier 75
- Feb 17, 2018 - Villanova 95 vs. Xavier 79
- Jan 10, 2018 - Villanova 89 vs. Xavier 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - Villanova 73 vs. Xavier 57
- Jan 10, 2017 - Villanova 79 vs. Xavier 54
- Feb 24, 2016 - Xavier 90 vs. Villanova 83
- Dec 31, 2015 - Villanova 95 vs. Xavier 64
