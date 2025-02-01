Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Creighton 15-6, Villanova 12-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

Villanova and Creighton are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Friday, Villanova came up short against Marquette and fell 87-74. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wildcats in their matchups with the Golden Eagles: they've now lost eight in a row.

Jordan Longino put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 27 points along with seven assists. Those seven assists gave him a new career-high.

Meanwhile, Creighton entered their tilt with Xavier on Wednesday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They walked away with an 86-77 win over the Musketeers.

Among those leading the charge was Ryan Kalkbrenner, who almost dropped a double-double on 29 points and nine rebounds. Jamiya Neal was another key player, posting 16 points plus six assists and six rebounds.

Creighton was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Xavier only racked up 11.

Villanova's loss dropped their record down to 12-9. As for Creighton, their victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Villanova has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Villanova came up short against Creighton in their previous meeting back in December of 2024, falling 86-79. Will Villanova have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Villanova is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Creighton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Villanova and Creighton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.