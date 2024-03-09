Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Creighton 22-8, Villanova 17-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Creighton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Villanova took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Creighton, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Creighton proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 89-75 victory over the Golden Eagles.

Creighton got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Baylor Scheierman out in front who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 16 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with six rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Villanova on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 66-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pirates.

The Bluejays pushed their record up to 22-8 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 17-13.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Creighton haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Creighton couldn't quite finish off Villanova when the teams last played back in December of 2023 and fell 68-66. Can Creighton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Villanova and Creighton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.