Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Creighton 15-6, Villanova 12-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Villanova and Creighton are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

Last Friday, Villanova came up short against Marquette and fell 87-74. The Wildcats haven't had much luck with the Golden Eagles recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

Jordan Longino put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 27 points plus seven assists. Those seven assists gave him a new career-high.

Meanwhile, Creighton came tearing into Wednesday's game with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.6 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Musketeers by a score of 86-77.

Ryan Kalkbrenner was the offensive standout of the matchup as he almost dropped a double-double on 29 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamiya Neal, who earned 16 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Creighton was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Xavier only racked up 11.

Villanova's loss dropped their record down to 12-9. As for Creighton, they pushed their record up to 15-6 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Villanova hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Villanova came up short against Creighton in their previous meeting back in December of 2024, falling 86-79. Will Villanova have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Villanova and Creighton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.