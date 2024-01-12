Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: DePaul 3-12, Villanova 10-5

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Villanova. The Villanova Wildcats and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Finneran Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Villanova unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 81-71 loss to the Red Storm. Villanova found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% worse than the opposition.

Villanova's defeat came about despite a quality game from TJ Bamba, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Bluejays, falling 84-58. DePaul has struggled against Creighton recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, DePaul saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaden Henley, who scored 12 points, was perhaps the best of all.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 10-5. As for the Blue Demons, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-12.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Villanova have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given Villanova's sizeable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Villanova against DePaul in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 as the team secured a 84-48 win. Does Villanova have another victory up their sleeve, or will DePaul turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Villanova is a big 19-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Series History

Villanova has won 9 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.