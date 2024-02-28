Halftime Report

Villanova fell flat on their face against the Huskies last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Villanova has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hoyas 43-19.

If Villanova keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-12 in no time. On the other hand, Georgetown will have to make due with a 9-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Georgetown 9-18, Villanova 15-12

Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

What to Know

Georgetown is 1-9 against the Wildcats since March of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Finneran Pavilion. Villanova took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Georgetown, who comes in off a win.

Georgetown had to suffer through an 11-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. In a tight match that could have gone either way, they made off with a 77-76 victory over the Blue Demons.

Jayden Epps was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 33 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Villanova's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were the victim of a bruising 78-54 loss at the hands of the Huskies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Villanova in their matchups with the Huskies: they've now lost four in a row.

Eric Dixon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Less helpful for Villanova was TJ Bamba's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Hoyas' win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-18. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 15-12.

Georgetown is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are11-16 against the spread overall, but a solid 6-3 when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Georgetown ended up a good deal behind the Wildcats in their previous meeting last Friday, losing 70-54. Can Georgetown avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Villanova is a big 15-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Villanova has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.