Who's Playing
Georgetown Hoyas @ Villanova Wildcats
Current Records: Georgetown 9-18, Villanova 15-12
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
What to Know
Georgetown is 1-9 against the Wildcats since March of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Finneran Pavilion. Villanova took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Georgetown, who comes in off a win.
Georgetown had to suffer through an 11-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. In a tight match that could have gone either way, they made off with a 77-76 victory over the Blue Demons.
Jayden Epps was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 33 points along with five assists.
Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Villanova's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were the victim of a bruising 78-54 loss at the hands of the Huskies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Villanova in their matchups with the Huskies: they've now lost four in a row.
Eric Dixon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Less helpful for Villanova was TJ Bamba's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
The Hoyas' win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-18. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 15-12.
Georgetown is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are11-16 against the spread overall, but a solid 6-3 when playing as the underdogs on the road.
Georgetown ended up a good deal behind the Wildcats in their previous meeting last Friday, losing 70-54. Can Georgetown avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Villanova is a big 15-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 16-point favorite.
The over/under is 140 points.
Series History
Villanova has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.
- Feb 16, 2024 - Villanova 70 vs. Georgetown 54
- Mar 08, 2023 - Villanova 80 vs. Georgetown 48
- Jan 16, 2023 - Villanova 77 vs. Georgetown 73
- Jan 04, 2023 - Villanova 73 vs. Georgetown 57
- Feb 19, 2022 - Villanova 74 vs. Georgetown 66
- Jan 22, 2022 - Villanova 85 vs. Georgetown 74
- Mar 11, 2021 - Georgetown 72 vs. Villanova 71
- Feb 07, 2021 - Villanova 84 vs. Georgetown 74
- Dec 11, 2020 - Villanova 76 vs. Georgetown 63
- Mar 07, 2020 - Villanova 70 vs. Georgetown 69