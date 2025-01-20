Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Georgetown 12-6, Villanova 12-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $55.00

What to Know

Villanova is 9-1 against Georgetown since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Finneran Pavilion. The Wildcats will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Last Friday, Villanova narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Providence 75-73.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Villanova to victory, but perhaps none more so than Eric Dixon, who posted 23 points along with eight rebounds. What's more, Dixon also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Jhamir Brickus was another key player, earning 18 points.

Even though they won, Villanova struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Georgetown's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 73-68 to DePaul. The Hoyas didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Georgetown's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Malik Mack, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus six assists and two steals, and Drew Fielder, who earned 19 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Villanova has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for Georgetown, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-6.

Going forward, Villanova is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Everything came up roses for Villanova against Georgetown in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, as the team secured a 75-47 win. In that contest, Villanova amassed a halftime lead of 43-19, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Odds

Villanova is a big 8.5-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Villanova has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.