Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Le Moyne 0-1, Villanova 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Le Moyne Dolphins will head out on the road to face off against the Villanova Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Finneran Pavilion. Le Moyne might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Tuesday.

Le Moyne had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Hoyas, falling 94-57. Le Moyne was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-23.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Le Moyne failed to do much offensively and finished the game with only 57 points. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Georgetown scored 94.

Meanwhile, Villanova was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 90-63 victory over the Eagles at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.4% better than the opposition, as Villanova did.

TJ Bamba and Eric Dixon were among the main playmakers for Villanova as the former earned 13 points and the latter earned 15 points along with 6 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tyler Burton, who earned 15 points along with 7 rebounds.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Hoyas' victory pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Dolphins' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.