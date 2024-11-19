Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Penn 2-2, Villanova 2-3

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Villanova is heading back home. They will welcome the Penn Quakers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Finneran Pavilion. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Villanova would be headed in after a win, but Virginia made sure that didn't happen. Villanova took a 70-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Virginia on Friday. The matchup marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Eric Dixon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 20 points along with eight rebounds. His evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, Penn entered their game against Saint Joseph's on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. The match between Penn and Saint Joseph's wasn't particularly close, with Penn falling 86-69. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Quakers in their matchups with the Hawks: they've now lost five in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nick Spinoso, who went 7 for 10 en route to 14 points plus two steals. What's more, he also racked up two assists, the most he's had since back in January.

Villanova now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Penn, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

Going forward, Villanova is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Penn.

Villanova came up short against Penn in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 76-72. Will Villanova have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Villanova is a big 14.5-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Villanova has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Penn.