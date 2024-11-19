Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Penn 2-2, Villanova 2-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Villanova is heading back home. They will welcome the Penn Quakers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Finneran Pavilion. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Villanova would be headed in after a win, but Virginia made sure that didn't happen. Villanova took a 70-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Virginia on Friday. The matchup marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Eric Dixon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 20 points along with eight rebounds. His evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, Penn entered their game against Saint Joseph's on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. The match between Penn and Saint Joseph's wasn't particularly close, with Penn falling 86-69. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Quakers in their matchups with the Hawks: they've now lost five in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nick Spinoso, who went 7 for 10 en route to 14 points plus two steals. What's more, he also posted a 70% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Villanova now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Penn, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

Villanova came up short against Penn when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 76-72. Will Villanova have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Villanova has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Penn.