Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 4-2, Villanova 6-1

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Saint Joseph's is 0-8 against Villanova since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Saint Joseph's Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Villanova Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET at Finneran Pavilion. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Saint Joseph's proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 64-55 victory over the Pioneers.

Saint Joseph's relied on the efforts of Rasheer Fleming, who scored 12 points along with 6 rebounds, and Cameron Brown, who scored 16 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, Villanova came tearing into Friday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took down the Tigers 79-63.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Villanova to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyler Burton, who scored 11 points along with 9 rebounds. Justin Moore was another key contributor, scoring 11 points.

The Hawks have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 4-2 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 6-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Saint Joseph's and Villanova are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Saint Joseph's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been even better at 78.4 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Saint Joseph's came up short against Villanova in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 71-64. Can Saint Joseph's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Villanova has won all of the games they've played against Saint Joseph's in the last 8 years.