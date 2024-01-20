Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: UConn 16-2, Villanova 11-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UConn has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UConn Huskies and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Villanova took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on UConn, who comes in off a win.

Even though UConn has not done well against Creighton recently (they were 1-6 in their previous seven matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Huskies walked away with a 62-48 victory over the Bluejays. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to 6 on the offensive boards, as UConn did.

UConn got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tristen Newton out in front who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. Alex Karaban was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats came up short against the Golden Eagles on Monday and fell 87-74. Villanova has struggled against Marquette recently, as their game on Monday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Villanova got a solid performance out of Mark Armstrong, who scored 24 points. Armstrong continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Eric Dixon, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Huskies' win was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 16-2. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 24 points. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 11-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UConn haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UConn beat Villanova 71-59 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will UConn repeat their success, or does Villanova have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Villanova has won 6 out of their last 9 games against UConn.