Halftime Report

A win for Virginia would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 35-26 lead against Campbell.

If Virginia keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Campbell will have to make due with a 1-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Campbell 1-0, Virginia 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers will start their season against the Campbell Fighting Camels. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Campbell is headed out to face Virginia after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Campbell took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 96-49 victory over Pfeiffer. With the Fighting Camels ahead 44-24 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Their win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Virginia, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they had a stellar season and finished 22-9.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Virginia, as the team is favored by a full 17.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-14-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Virginia is a big 17.5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is 133 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.