Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Campbell 1-0, Virginia 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers will start their season against the Campbell Fighting Camels. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Campbell is headed out to face Virginia after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Campbell took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 96-49 victory over Pfeiffer. With the Fighting Camels ahead 44-24 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Their win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Virginia, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they had a stellar season and finished 22-9.