Halftime Report

Virginia fell flat on their face against Duke last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Virginia has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Georgia Tech 38-24.

If Virginia keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-9 in no time. On the other hand, Georgia Tech will have to make due with a 14-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Georgia Tech 14-16, Virginia 21-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

Georgia Tech is 0-10 against Virginia since January of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Georgia Tech, who comes in off a win.

Georgia Tech waltzed into their matchup on Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. Not to be outdone by the Demon Deacons, the Yellow Jackets got past the Demon Deacons on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Baye Ndongo with less than a second left in the second quarter. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.6% better than the opposition, as Georgia Tech's was.

Miles Kelly was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 19 points along with two steals. He didn't help Georgia Tech's cause all that much against Florida State on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers suffered a grim 73-48 defeat to the Blue Devils on Saturday. Virginia was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 40-18.

Reece Beekman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-16 record this season. As for the Cavaliers, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 21-9 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Georgia Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Georgia Tech's sizable advantage in that area, Virginia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Georgia Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 16th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-6 against the spread).

Odds

Virginia is a big 7.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 124.5 points.

Series History

Virginia has won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last 7 years.