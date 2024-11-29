Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Holy Cross 4-3, Virginia 4-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers will face off against the Holy Cross Crusaders at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Virginia is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against Manhattan by a score of 74-65 on Tuesday.

Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Isaac McKneely, who earned 18 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Andrew Rohde, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus four steals.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. Their bruising 80-55 defeat to Maine might stick with them for a while. The game marked the Crusaders' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Virginia's victory bumped their record up to 4-2. As for Holy Cross, their loss dropped their record down to 4-3.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Virginia has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.4% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Holy Cross struggles in that department as they've drained 37.8% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.