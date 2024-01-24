Who's Playing
North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Virginia Cavaliers
Current Records: North Carolina State 13-5, Virginia 13-5
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
What to Know
Virginia is on a 20-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while North Carolina State is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. North Carolina State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Virginia, who comes in off a win.
On Saturday, the Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Yellow Jackets, taking the game 75-66.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Virginia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Reece Beekman, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 assists. Those 11 assists set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Dunn, who scored nine points along with ten rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored North Carolina State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 84-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hokies.
Casey Morsell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with three steals. DJ Horne was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with four steals.
The Cavaliers' win ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 13-5. As for the Wolfpack, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 13-5.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Virginia haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Virginia lost to North Carolina State at home by a decisive 76-60 margin when the teams last played on January 6th. Will Virginia have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.
- Jan 06, 2024 - North Carolina State 76 vs. Virginia 60
- Feb 07, 2023 - Virginia 63 vs. North Carolina State 50
- Jan 22, 2022 - North Carolina State 77 vs. Virginia 63
- Feb 24, 2021 - North Carolina State 68 vs. Virginia 61
- Feb 03, 2021 - Virginia 64 vs. North Carolina State 57
- Jan 20, 2020 - North Carolina State 53 vs. Virginia 51
- Mar 14, 2019 - Virginia 76 vs. North Carolina State 56
- Jan 29, 2019 - Virginia 66 vs. North Carolina State 65
- Jan 14, 2018 - Virginia 68 vs. North Carolina State 51
- Feb 25, 2017 - Virginia 70 vs. North Carolina State 55