Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Northeastern 4-6, Virginia 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Northeastern has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The point spread may have favored Northeastern last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Catamounts by a score of 73-71. Northeastern found out winning isn't easy when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent.

Virginia has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 22 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Eagles 77-47 at home. Winning may never get old, but Virginia sure is getting used to it with their fourth in a row.

Virginia got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Isaac McKneely out in front who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 1 assists. Leon Bond III was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with nine rebounds.

The Huskies' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-6. As for the Cavaliers, they pushed their record up to 8-1 with that win, which was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season.