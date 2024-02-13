Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Pittsburgh 15-8, Virginia 19-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

Virginia is 8-2 against the Panthers since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia will be looking to keep their 23-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Virginia proved on Saturday. They managed a 80-76 victory over the Seminoles.

Virginia can attribute much of their success to Isaac McKneely, who scored 29 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points McKneely has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Reece Beekman, who scored 21 points along with five assists and two steals.

Pittsburgh aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Wednesday extended their overall winning streak to three. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-64 win over the Wolfpack.

Pittsburgh's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaland Lowe, who scored 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Blake Hinson, who scored 16 points.

The Cavaliers are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-5 record this season. As for the Panthers, their victory bumped their record up to 15-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Virginia haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Virginia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 14-5-1 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Virginia is a solid 6-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 122 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.