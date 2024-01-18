Halftime Report

Virginia fell flat on their face against Wake Forest last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Virginia has jumped out to a quick 25-18 lead against Va. Tech.

Virginia came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Va. Tech 10-6, Virginia 11-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.50

What to Know

After two games on the road, Virginia is heading back home. The Virginia Cavaliers and the Va. Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 21.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Virginia found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 66-47 loss at the hands of the Demon Deacons.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Va. Tech last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 75-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hurricanes. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Va. Tech in their matchups with Miami: they've now lost three in a row.

Va. Tech's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Sean Pedulla, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds, and Lynn Kidd who scored 16 points. Pedulla scored a full 46.5% of Va. Tech's points, the third time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.

The Cavaliers' loss was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 11-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 54.3 points per game. As for the Hokies, their loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 10-6.

Looking ahead, Virginia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-2 against the spread when playing at home.

Virginia came up short against Va. Tech in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 74-68. Will Virginia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Virginia is a 4.5-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 124 points.

Series History

Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.