Who's Playing

Boston College @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Boston College 11-13; Virginia Tech 14-9

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies haven't won a matchup against the Boston College Eagles since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Hokies and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Virginia Tech beat the Virginia Cavaliers 74-68 this past Saturday. Four players on Virginia Tech scored in the double digits: guard Sean Pedulla (22), forward Justyn Mutts (17), forward Grant Basile (14), and guard Hunter Cattoor (10).

Meanwhile, BC came up short against the Syracuse Orange this past Saturday, falling 77-68. Forward Quinten Post (18 points) was the top scorer for the Eagles.

Virginia Tech's win lifted them to 14-9 while Boston College's loss dropped them down to 11-13. In their victory, the Hokies relied heavily on Justyn Mutts, who had 17 points and eight assists. BC will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Hokies are a big 12-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia Tech have won five out of their last nine games against Boston College.