Who's Playing

Dayton @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Dayton 5-4; Virginia Tech 8-1

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies will square off against the Dayton Flyers at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Hokies proved too difficult a challenge. Virginia Tech came out on top against the Tar Heels by a score of 80-72. Virginia Tech's forward Justyn Mutts did his thing and dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dayton beat the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 80-74 this past Saturday. Dayton can attribute much of their success to forward Toumani Camara, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds, and forward DaRon Holmes II, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards.

The Hokies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Virginia Tech up to 8-1 and the Flyers to 5-4. Virginia Tech is 6-1 after wins this year, Dayton 2-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hokies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Flyers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dayton have won both of the games they've played against Virginia Tech in the last eight years.