How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Dayton: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Dayton basketball game
Who's Playing
Virginia Tech (home) vs. Dayton (away)
Current Records: Virginia Tech 6-0; Dayton 4-0
What to Know
The Virginia Tech Hokies will square off against the Dayton Flyers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lahaina Civic Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Virginia Tech skips in on six wins and Dayton on four.
Virginia Tech can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, they took down the Michigan State Spartans 71-66 on Monday. Five players on the Hokies scored in the double digits: G Landers Nolley II (22), F P.J. Horne (12), G Wabissa Bede (11), G Hunter Cattoor (10), and G Nahiem Alleyne (10).
As for Dayton, Dayton has more to be thankful for after their game against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Flyers also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (36) and won 80-61 over UGA. F Obi Toppin was the offensive standout of the contest for the Flyers, as he had 25 points.
Their wins bumped the Hokies to 6-0 and the Flyers to 4-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hokies come into the contest boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.60%. But Dayton is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 54.20% on the season. We'll see if that edge gives Dayton a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Maui Invitational scores, schedule
A look at what to expect from this year's Maui Invitational, and who might come out on top
-
Virginia Tech makes statement vs. MSU
No other preseason No. 1 team this century has started as poorly through its first five games...
-
AP voter ranks UC after it lost Sunday
The Bearcats only appeared on one (nonsensical) ballot this week
-
No. 3 Michigan State upset by Hokies
The Spartans dropped their second game of the young season with a loss to the Hokies in Maui
-
Coaches poll: Duke, UL, MSU are top 3
The biggest riser this week is Baylor, which had a terrific weekend in tournament play
-
AP Top 25: Duke stays at No. 1
The Blue Devils kept their spot atop the college basketball rankings after another flawless...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...