How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Dayton: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Virginia Tech (home) vs. Dayton (away)

Current Records: Virginia Tech 6-0; Dayton 4-0

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies will square off against the Dayton Flyers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lahaina Civic Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Virginia Tech skips in on six wins and Dayton on four.

Virginia Tech can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, they took down the Michigan State Spartans 71-66 on Monday. Five players on the Hokies scored in the double digits: G Landers Nolley II (22), F P.J. Horne (12), G Wabissa Bede (11), G Hunter Cattoor (10), and G Nahiem Alleyne (10).

As for Dayton, Dayton has more to be thankful for after their game against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Flyers also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (36) and won 80-61 over UGA. F Obi Toppin was the offensive standout of the contest for the Flyers, as he had 25 points.

Their wins bumped the Hokies to 6-0 and the Flyers to 4-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hokies come into the contest boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.60%. But Dayton is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 54.20% on the season. We'll see if that edge gives Dayton a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.