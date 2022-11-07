Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Virginia Tech

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at Cassell Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-26 season, Delaware State is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Virginia Tech went 23-13 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 81-73 to the Texas Longhorns in the first round.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets were eighth worst when it came to points per game last year, with the team coming up with only 62.8 on average. Virginia Tech's defense has more to brag about, as they they were 24th best (top 7%) in points allowed per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season giving up only 62.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.