Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Virginia Tech

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at Cassell Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-26 year, the Hornets are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Virginia Tech went 23-13 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 81-73 to the Texas Longhorns in the first round.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Delaware State ranked eighth worst with respect to points per game last season, where the team accrued only 62.8 on average. Virginia Tech's defense has more to brag about, as they they were 24th best (top 7%) in points allowed per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season giving up only 62.8 on average.

Delaware State is expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 34.5-point disadvantage. A win doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Virginia Tech from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.99

Odds

The Hokies are a big 34.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 35-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.