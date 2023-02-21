Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 22-5; Virginia Tech 16-11

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the #13 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Cassell Coliseum. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Virginia Tech was able to grind out a solid win over the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Saturday, winning 79-72. Five players on the Hokies scored in the double digits: forward Grant Basile (22), forward Mylyjael Poteat (15), forward Justyn Mutts (12), guard Hunter Cattoor (12), and guard Sean Pedulla (12).

Meanwhile, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Hurricanes proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Fla.) beat Wake Forest 96-87. Miami (Fla.) can attribute much of their success to guard Nijel Pack, who had 24 points, and guard Isaiah Wong, who had 27 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Virginia Tech is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They have been good against the spread at home while Miami (Fla.) has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The Hokies came up short against the Hurricanes in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 92-83. Maybe Virginia Tech will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Hokies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won nine out of their last 17 games against Virginia Tech.