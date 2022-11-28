Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Minnesota 4-2; Virginia Tech 6-1

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 28 at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies should still be feeling good after a victory, while Minnesota will be looking to get back in the win column.

Virginia Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Friday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 win. Virginia Tech got double-digit scores from four players: forward Justyn Mutts (17), guard Sean Pedulla (15), guard Darius Maddox (12), and center Lynn Kidd (11).

As for Minnesota, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday, falling 71-62. Guard Jaden Henley wasn't much of a difference maker for Minnesota; Henley finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 29 minutes on the court.

The Hokies' win brought them up to 6-1 while the Golden Gophers' loss pulled them down to 4-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Virginia Tech ranks third in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 8.1 on average. Less enviably, Minnesota is stumbling into the matchup with the 29th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.