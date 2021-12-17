Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 8-2; Virginia Tech 7-4

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Virginia Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 62-57 to the Dayton Flyers. Despite the loss, the Hokies got a solid performance out of guard Hunter Cattoor, who had 14 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure came up short against the Connecticut Huskies this past Saturday, falling 74-64. Guard Jalen Adaway had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 14 points on 5-for-16 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.

The losses put Virginia Tech at 7-4 and St. Bonaventure at 8-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia Tech comes into the contest boasting the 34th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.7. Less enviably, the Bonnies are stumbling into the game with the 34th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.