Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Syracuse 13-8; Virginia Tech 12-8

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Syracuse Orange are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies should still be feeling good after a victory, while 'Cuse will be looking to regain their footing.

Virginia Tech came out on top in a nail-biter against the Duke Blue Devils on Monday, sneaking past 78-75. Having forecasted a close win for Virginia Tech, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Among those leading the charge for them was forward Grant Basile, who had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Speaking of close games: 'Cuse was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 72-68 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Syracuse's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Chris Bell, who had 15 points.

Virginia Tech came up short against the Orange in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 82-72. Maybe the Hokies will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse have won five out of their last nine games against Virginia Tech.