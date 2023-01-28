Who's Playing
Syracuse @ Virginia Tech
Current Records: Syracuse 13-8; Virginia Tech 12-8
What to Know
The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Syracuse Orange are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies should still be feeling good after a victory, while 'Cuse will be looking to regain their footing.
Virginia Tech came out on top in a nail-biter against the Duke Blue Devils on Monday, sneaking past 78-75. Having forecasted a close win for Virginia Tech, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Among those leading the charge for them was forward Grant Basile, who had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Speaking of close games: 'Cuse was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 72-68 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Syracuse's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Chris Bell, who had 15 points.
Virginia Tech came up short against the Orange in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 82-72. Maybe the Hokies will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
Series History
Syracuse have won five out of their last nine games against Virginia Tech.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Syracuse 82 vs. Virginia Tech 72
- Feb 12, 2022 - Virginia Tech 71 vs. Syracuse 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - Syracuse 78 vs. Virginia Tech 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Syracuse 71 vs. Virginia Tech 69
- Jan 07, 2020 - Virginia Tech 67 vs. Syracuse 63
- Jan 26, 2019 - Virginia Tech 78 vs. Syracuse 56
- Dec 31, 2017 - Syracuse 68 vs. Virginia Tech 56
- Jan 10, 2017 - Virginia Tech 83 vs. Syracuse 73
- Feb 02, 2016 - Syracuse 68 vs. Virginia Tech 60