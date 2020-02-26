How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Virginia: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Virginia basketball game
Who's Playing
Virginia @ Virginia Tech
Current Records: Virginia 19-7; Virginia Tech 15-12
What to Know
The Virginia Cavaliers' road trip will continue as they head to Cassell Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Virginia is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
This past Saturday, Virginia narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Pittsburgh Panthers 59-56. Four players on the Cavaliers scored in the double digits: guard Kihei Clark (17), forward Mamadi Diakite (10), guard Braxton Key (10), and guard Tomas Woldetensae (10).
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 88-64 defeat to the Duke Blue Devils. A silver lining for the Hokies was the play of guard Isaiah Wilkins, who had 11 points and five assists along with six boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Virginia is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 7-14 against the spread when favored.
Virginia's win brought them up to 19-7 while Virginia Tech's defeat pulled them down to 15-12. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Virginia enters the game with 4.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. Virginia Tech is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 31st most blocked shots per game in college basketball at three. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.88
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 3-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 112
Series History
Virginia have won six out of their last nine games against Virginia Tech.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Virginia 65 vs. Virginia Tech 39
- Feb 18, 2019 - Virginia 64 vs. Virginia Tech 58
- Jan 15, 2019 - Virginia 81 vs. Virginia Tech 59
- Feb 10, 2018 - Virginia Tech 61 vs. Virginia 60
- Jan 03, 2018 - Virginia 78 vs. Virginia Tech 52
- Feb 12, 2017 - Virginia Tech 80 vs. Virginia 78
- Feb 01, 2017 - Virginia 71 vs. Virginia Tech 48
- Feb 09, 2016 - Virginia 67 vs. Virginia Tech 49
- Jan 04, 2016 - Virginia Tech 70 vs. Virginia 68
