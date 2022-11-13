Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: William & Mary 1-1; Virginia Tech 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the William & Mary Tribe will be on the road. They will square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

William & Mary was completely in charge on Thursday, breezing past the Mid-Atlantic Christian Univ Mustangs 116-40 at home.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They made easy work of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Thursday and carried off a 78-52 win. Among those leading the charge for the Hokies was Justyn Mutts, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds along with five dimes.

The wins brought the Tribe up to 1-1 and Virginia Tech to 2-0. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: William & Mary is stumbling into the matchup with the 48th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 12.8 on average. But Virginia Tech comes into the contest boasting the 13th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.9.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.