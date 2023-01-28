Who's Playing
Boston College @ Virginia
Current Records: Boston College 10-11; Virginia 15-3
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles are 1-7 against the #7 Virginia Cavaliers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Eagles and Virginia will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
BC beat the Louisville Cardinals 75-65 on Wednesday. BC relied on the efforts of forward Quinten Post, who had 22 points along with six rebounds, and guard Makai Ashton-Langford, who had 21 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, Virginia was able to grind out a solid win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, winning 76-67. Virginia's guard Armaan Franklin looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards.
The Eagles are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought BC up to 10-11 and the Cavaliers to 15-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: BC is 34th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. Virginia's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Cavaliers slightly, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 16.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Virginia have won seven out of their last eight games against Boston College.
- Feb 01, 2022 - Virginia 67 vs. Boston College 55
- Jan 09, 2021 - Virginia 61 vs. Boston College 49
- Feb 19, 2020 - Virginia 78 vs. Boston College 65
- Jan 07, 2020 - Boston College 60 vs. Virginia 53
- Jan 09, 2019 - Virginia 83 vs. Boston College 56
- Dec 30, 2017 - Virginia 59 vs. Boston College 58
- Jan 18, 2017 - Virginia 71 vs. Boston College 54
- Feb 03, 2016 - Virginia 61 vs. Boston College 47