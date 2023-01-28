Who's Playing

Boston College @ Virginia

Current Records: Boston College 10-11; Virginia 15-3

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles are 1-7 against the #7 Virginia Cavaliers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Eagles and Virginia will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

BC beat the Louisville Cardinals 75-65 on Wednesday. BC relied on the efforts of forward Quinten Post, who had 22 points along with six rebounds, and guard Makai Ashton-Langford, who had 21 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Virginia was able to grind out a solid win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, winning 76-67. Virginia's guard Armaan Franklin looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards.

The Eagles are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought BC up to 10-11 and the Cavaliers to 15-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: BC is 34th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. Virginia's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cavaliers slightly, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia have won seven out of their last eight games against Boston College.