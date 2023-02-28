Who's Playing
Clemson @ Virginia
Current Records: Clemson 21-8; Virginia 21-6
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers are 1-9 against the #6 Virginia Cavaliers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Tigers and Virginia will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Clemson winning the first 67-50 on the road and Virginia taking the second 75-65.
Everything went Clemson's way against the NC State Wolfpack this past Saturday as they made off with a 96-71 victory. Clemson got double-digit scores from four players: guard Brevin Galloway (28), center PJ Hall (20), guard Chase Hunter (15), and forward Hunter Tyson (12).
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels this past Saturday, falling 71-63. Despite the loss, Virginia got a solid performance out of forward Jayden Gardner, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Clemson's win lifted them to 21-8 while Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 21-6. This past Saturday the Tigers relied heavily on Brevin Galloway, who had 28 points. It will be up to Virginia's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia have won nine out of their last ten games against Clemson.
- Jan 04, 2022 - Virginia 75 vs. Clemson 65
- Dec 22, 2021 - Clemson 67 vs. Virginia 50
- Jan 16, 2021 - Virginia 85 vs. Clemson 50
- Feb 05, 2020 - Virginia 51 vs. Clemson 44
- Jan 12, 2019 - Virginia 63 vs. Clemson 43
- Mar 09, 2018 - Virginia 64 vs. Clemson 58
- Jan 23, 2018 - Virginia 61 vs. Clemson 36
- Jan 14, 2017 - Virginia 77 vs. Clemson 73
- Mar 01, 2016 - Virginia 64 vs. Clemson 57
- Jan 19, 2016 - Virginia 69 vs. Clemson 62