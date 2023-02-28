Who's Playing

Clemson @ Virginia

Current Records: Clemson 21-8; Virginia 21-6

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers are 1-9 against the #6 Virginia Cavaliers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Tigers and Virginia will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Clemson winning the first 67-50 on the road and Virginia taking the second 75-65.

Everything went Clemson's way against the NC State Wolfpack this past Saturday as they made off with a 96-71 victory. Clemson got double-digit scores from four players: guard Brevin Galloway (28), center PJ Hall (20), guard Chase Hunter (15), and forward Hunter Tyson (12).

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels this past Saturday, falling 71-63. Despite the loss, Virginia got a solid performance out of forward Jayden Gardner, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Clemson's win lifted them to 21-8 while Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 21-6. This past Saturday the Tigers relied heavily on Brevin Galloway, who had 28 points. It will be up to Virginia's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won nine out of their last ten games against Clemson.